Officer Inn’s father calls son a hero

STOCKTON, CA (KOVR) — The memorials for fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn continue on Wednesday.

A procession began at the San Joaquin County coroner’s office to deliver his casket to Casa Bonita Funeral Home in Stockton. The casket was surrounded by lines of Ofc. Inn’s sisters and brothers in blue, and his loved ones. His father, Phaly ‘Lee’ Inn watched as his son was carried inside.

“He had so much ahead of him,” Inn said. “I’m really proud to have raised a really great kid. Now it’s just memory.”

His son’s life, cut too short, was one dedicated to service. Phaly Inn is a refugee from Cambodia, who taught his son the value of hard work, and said his son was dedicated. Inn recalls the push that led Jimmy to choose policing as his passion.

“You’re going to have to get a career and decide what you want to do with your life,” he said, drawing on a conversation they had before he was hired by the Stockton Police Department. His dad said Jimmy applied to the California Highway Patrol, but Stockton PD reached out first.

A fitting role for Ofc. Inn, as he joined the police department in 2015. Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones called him the epitome of a police officer.

“He really was about having courage and compassion,” Chief Jones said. “Which is what this badge stands for.”

This tragedy has shined a light on the dangers of the job. Phaly Inn hopes it makes people look at law enforcement differently.

“They’re there just to protect — which is my son — he paid the ultimate price,” Inn said. As he processes the loss, there’s one thing he’ll never forget.

“Definitely his smile,” he said. “Which is contagious.”

Officer Inn leaves behind a legacy – one his father sees each time he looks at his grandson.

“My tears just flowed, why?” he asked. “Because I see in his eyes and Jimmy is just memory.”

Both the family and the Stockton Police Department said they are overwhelmed by the support received from the community, and the touching tributes to Ofc. Inn that have filled social media feeds the last two days.

