Police searching for suspect who fired shots during road rage incident

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a man they say fired shots at another vehicle during a road rage incident on Wednesday.

The incident began at about 7:20 p.m. on northbound Interstate 205 and ended near 7500 Northeast 41st Street. Police said the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim’s vehicle. At least one round hit the vehicle. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was described as a white man in his late 20s. He was driving a light blue, two-door Honda Civic with unknown license plates.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s tip line at 360-487-7399.

