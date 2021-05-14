2 brothers hit by driver

National-World

TORRINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two brothers were struck by a driver in Torrington Thursday night.

According to emergency personnel, the children were struck in the area of 545 Prospect St. shortly before 9 p.m.

The 13-year-old was released from the hospital early Friday morning. The 9-year-old, who suffered a head injury, was released later in the morning.

Both boys are expected to make a full recovery.

Police only identified them as a 9-year-old male and a 13-year-old male.

Both were transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, then flown to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

Police said one of them was in serious condition and the other was in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

