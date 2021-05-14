2 young unresponsive children rushed to hospital after mother jumps out window, police say

National-World

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A mother jumped from her third-story apartment window in the city’s Overbrook section Thursday. When police arrived, they found a 2 and 4-year-old unresponsive inside, both with serious facial trauma.

Both little girls were rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition. Detectives say the 4-year-old is now in stable condition.

Police say just before noon on Thursday, the unidentified woman jumped from her third-floor unit inside the Parkside Apartments on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street.

When investigators entered the apartment, they found her daughters unresponsive with facial trauma.

Detectives are not saying what type of trauma the girls are being treated for or why they were unresponsive.

Eyewitness News spoke to several neighbors who did not want to speak on camera but they all hope the girls will be OK.

The mother is in stable condition at a local hospital tonight and is facing charges pending the investigation by the Special Victims Unit.

