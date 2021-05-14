Ducklings rescued from sewer drain, reunited with mother

National-World

BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — A community came together to rescue some ducklings that fell through a sewer grate and reunite them with their mother.

The Bay City Public Safety Department was called to help scoop the four ducklings out while the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy found the mother duck with her single duckling that didn’t fall in.

The rescued ducklings were brought to the nearby Saginaw River, where momma duck immediately called out to her babies. Within moments of being released, the family was paddling away on the water.

“We are so grateful to live in a community with public servants that truly care,” wrote the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy in a Facebook post. The group went on to thank city officer Nick and the Bay City Public Safety Department.

