Off-duty deputy reportedly rescued woman being held against her will

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CLAYTON County, Georgia (WGCL) — An off-duty Clayton County deputy helped rescue a woman who was being held against her will. The incident happened on Tuesday at the QT on Tara Boulevard near Highway 54.

According to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, while on his way to work, a deputy stopped inside the QT to pick up snacks.

Moments later, a woman “frantically ran inside screaming for help”, said a Clayton County sheriff’s spokesperson.

The deputy asked the woman what was wrong, and she reportedly told officers, “a man was inside of her car with a gun, and she was being held against her will.”

The deputy, a member of Sheriff Hill’s Fugitive Squad, radioed in the incident and a Jonesboro police officer immediately responded.

According to sheriff Hill’s office, when the Clayton County deputy and Jonesboro police officer approached the woman’s car, the man inside of the car “reached for his gun”.

Both law enforcement officials pointed their guns at the man inside of the vehicle and ordered him out of the car.

The man, later identified as Labarece Hayes, surrendered and was placed in handcuffs.

After Hayes was arrested, the woman reportedly told officers she met Hayes two weeks ago at a local club.

“Over the course of the two weeks, they only went out on one date. The victim stated that Hayes arrived at her residence unannounced the prior night with his belongings and stated he was moving in,” deputies said.

When the woman asked Hayes to leave, he allegedly pulled a gun on her and held her against her will until she was rescued by law enforcement, the sheriff spokesperson said.

Hayes was booked at the Clayton County Jail and he reportedly had in his possession a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber handgun, 8.95 oz. of marijuana, and 20.3 grams of crack cocaine.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.