Seven years after her disappearance, still no traces of what happened to Amanda DeGuio

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (KYW) — CBS3 Mysteries delves into the disappearance of a young Drexel Hill mother of two who vanished in 2014. What happened to Amanda DeGuio? Investigators haven’t given up the search for the young woman.

June 3, 2014, was the last time Amanda DeGuio was ever seen.

“We are going on seven years now,” Kevin Ryan, the DeGuio family’s private investigator, said, “and seven years is a long time.”

The Drexel Hill mother of two disappeared, leaving behind her family, a large circle of friends and so many questions.

Where is Amanda?

“This case, this missing person of Amanda DeGuio, has everyone boggled,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

Detectives with Upper Darby Township have steered the investigation for years, keeping it in public view with police stepping in front of news cameras on the anniversary of her disappearance, their plea for tips, in hopes of helping advance the investigation.

What happened to Amanda DeGuio?

“Amanda was an outgoing, spirited, heart of gold type person,” Bernhardt said. “She also had a large circle of friends. We know someone in that circle of friends has some information about her whereabouts and we want that information.”

Amanda DeGuio’s family engaged the services of private investigator Kevin Ryan. He’s long believed she may have ended up somewhere in the Kensington area of Philadelphia.

“She left her house on June 3, and that was it. Gone without a trace and that’s exactly where we’re at,” Ryan said.

DeGuio turned 31 in March. She has distinctive tattoos, stands 5 feet 2 inches and weighs between 115 and 120 pounds.

Chief of Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division Jim Nolan says the case is starved for evidence.

“There has to be something somewhere, and if we can’t find the physical element of it, there has to be a person who has been talked to or knows or has some piece of evidence that can lead us in the right direction and what if anything happened or if Amanda is still around,” Nolan said.

DeGuio’s family declined to be interviewed for CBS3 Mysteries.

In conversations we’ve had in the past, they were clinging to hope their beloved DeGuio would return home to Drexel Hill someday.

“She’s missed. She has two small children that miss her dearly, that we have no answers for,” her mother, Joanne DeGuio, said.

That was Amanda’s mother Joanne DeGuio several years ago.

These days, her message remains very much the same, and in the words of police:

“Amanda is a mother,” Bernhardt said. “She is a daughter. She is a sister and she is a friend. We owe it to Amanda, whatever that information is, to give that to us and to let us to work that information so we can bring Amanda home.”

If you have any information on where DeGuio could be or know anything that could help detectives or her family, please call Upper Darby detectives at 610-734-7669.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.