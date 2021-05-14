Uber driver kidnapped at gunpoint, police searching for the suspect

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police are working to find the man who reportedly kidnapped an Uber driver at gunpoint.

The kidnapping happened around 2 a.m. on Friday near Edgewood Avenue and Boulevard Northeast.

Police said the Uber driver dropped off a customer near the BP on Westland Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

After the customer got out of the vehicle, an unknown man asked the Uber driver if he could get a ride. The Uber driver agreed to take the man to his destination.

When the man got into the car, he reportedly pulled out a gun and told the Uber driver, “do what I say do.”

While in the vehicle, the woman was able to lean her seat back and call the police using her AirPods. The woman was whispering to police dispatchers, and the man was not aware she was talking to police.

After about an hour, Atlanta police officers spotted the vehicle and there was a short police chase, according to a police spokesperson.

The vehicle crashed and the alleged kidnapper was able to flee the scene. The woman was treated at the scene by medics and she is expected to be ok, police said.

There were at least 10 Atlanta police cars and police K-9’s in the area searching for the man.

Atlanta police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

