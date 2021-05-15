Covid-19 cluster identified at high school

National-World

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools announced Friday, May 14, that a COVID-19 cluster was identified at Enka High School.

School officials say seven lab-confirmed cases were linked to one another. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more plausibly linked cases over a 14-day period.

Contact tracing was performed by Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS), and all school-related close contacts have been notified individually and given further guidance, school officials say.

“The areas related to these cases have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized,” a news release from the BCS said. “Operations at Enka High will continue as usual, and we will keep you apprised of further updates.”

Buncombe school officials said the cluster is expected to appear on the NCDHHS COVID-19 Ongoing Clusters in Child Care and School Settings Report Friday, May 14.

