Police: Man pushes woman into traffic, burns power pole, resists arrest

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Police say a suspect is facing numerous charges after pushing a woman into traffic, burning a power pole and fighting with officers.

On Thursday at 2:52 p.m., a call came in regarding a suspect seen pushing a woman into the street near Southeast 36th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. As officers were responding they were updated that the suspect was throwing trash cans into the street, trying to grab passing vehicles and setting a power pole on fire.

Officers found the suspect at Southeast 36th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and attempted to take him into custody. Police say he fought the officers, biting two of them and trying to break an officer’s finger. They called for additional officers and were able to arrest him.

The investigation revealed that the suspect pushed a 67-year-old woman off the sidewalk into the street, causing approaching cars to brake to avoid hitting her. Officers later learned that the victim broke her wrist during the fall. Officers also located the power pole that was burned by the suspect. The fire was extinguished by community members.

Kenneth A. Church, 39, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second degree attempted assault, third degree assault, fourth degree assault, reckless endangering, first degree criminal mischief, three counts of attempted assault on a police officer, interfering with a peace officer, resist arrest, reckless burning, and second degree disorderly conduct.

The incident is still under investigation. Detectives would like to speak with any witnesses or other victims related to these incidents who have not already spoken to police. Please contact Acting Sergeant Matt Jacobsen Matthew.Jacobsen@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-128967.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.