Union Pacific train derails in southern Minnesota

A Union Pacific train derailed Saturday afternoon in Albert Lea, Minnesota, according to local authorities.

No injuries have been reported among the crew, according to the rail operator.

The 50-car train was traveling by Goose Lake when the accident happened, per the Albert Lea Police Department, about 10 miles north of the state border with Iowa. Albert Lea is about 100 miles south of Minneapolis.

Union Pacific said approximately 28 cars derailed around 1:45 p.m. CT.

“The train was carrying mixed commodities. We’re still working to identify what is in the derailed cars,” Union Pacific said. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

A hazardous materials crew was brought in from Rochester as a precaution, and people living near the accident site were advised to remain indoors, according to police.