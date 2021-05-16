Arson suspect arrested after a string of brush fires in HI

National-World

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — Maui County police Friday arrested a man suspected of setting 14 brush fires on Lanai.

Martin Eskaran Jr. of Lanai was arrested and charged with six counts of Arson in the third degree.

Police say the fires happened between the dates of September 5, 2020 through May 12, 2021.

The brush fires were ignited throughout rural hunting areas on Pulama Lanai property on Lanai.

On Friday, May 14, 2021, at approximately 11:27 a.m., another brush fire was reported near the area of Paliamano Gulch.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray truck near the vicinity when the fire first began. The same truck was reported near the area of two brush fires that occurred on May 12, 2021.

Eskaran posted bail which was set at $6,000.

