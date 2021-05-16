Police: 4 people shot near the Trap Museum in Atlanta

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances of what led to four people shot near the Trap Museum on Sunday around 3:40 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the location of 630 Travis Street they found 3 men had been shot and were taken to the hospital in stable condition for treatment.

According to a police spokesperson, they learned there was a fourth victim, a woman, who was also shot near the museum and found transportation to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation suggests the victims were leaving the Trap Museum and going to their cars when the suspect(s) driving what is believed to be a black dodge charger with red stripes, began shooting at the victims.

Clint Rauscher, an Uber driver shared what he caught with CBS46 News on his dashcam while the shots broke out.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.