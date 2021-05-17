81-year-old driver inducted into School Bus Driver Hall of Fame

National-World

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Rutherford County bus driver is being inducted into the Tennessee School Bus Driver Hall of Fame at the age of 81.

On a typical day Roy Dye Sr. is behind the wheel, and probably making a joke or two.

“I just enjoy it. I enjoy hauling kids, picking at them, and having them cuss me out every once in a while,” said Dye.

But his journey as a bus driver began when he was 18. Since then, he has transported several generations.

“He has a very colorful personality, and he loves to kid and cut up with everyone,” said Margaret Williams-Dye, Roy’s wife.

Now he is rolling into the Tennessee School Bus Driver Hall of Fame, making him the first independent contractor in the state’s history to be inducted.

“The good lord did it for me,” said Dye.

With almost 60 years in the county, he also has the longest stint of any driver in the history of Rutherford County Schools.

