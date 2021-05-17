Family, friends hold vigil for 19-yo killed in crash

National-World

CLOVIS, California (KFSN) — “She loved to love and wasn’t afraid to show it.”

Those who knew 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel say she had the power to make people see the beauty within them.

“Really always wanted to see the best for me when I was at my worst.”

Hannah’s life was taken last week.

As she was driving through downtown Fresno on Wednesday, a known gang member and suspect 31-year-old Marc Cain Rodriguez slammed into her car.

Investigators say Rodriguez was trying to evade authorities. He escaped police after the crash.

“If you see this guy. If you have a heart turn him in. He killed our family member and just destroyed our family,” said Rita Gentry, Hannah’s aunt.

Gentry says the last few days have been some of the darkest for her niece’s family.

“It is killing them. They couldn’t even come. They can’t even come out of their house,” Gentry said.

On Sunday, family and friends came together to share the love and happiness Hannah brought them during a vigil in Clovis.

Pimentel was attending Fresno City College and was aiming for a business degree.

Those close to Hannah are now banding together to fight for her. They won’t rest until Rodriguez is held accountable for taking their loved one away.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses and if anything is left over, they want it to go to a human rights organization in Hannah’s memory.

