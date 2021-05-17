Kindergarteners wave to patients receiving treatment

National-World

CARROLL, Iowa (KCCI) — Inside Kuemper Catholic Grade School, kids are learning about kindness.

“We talk all the time about filling other people’s buckets,” said Jill Wenck, a kindergarten teacher. “What it looks like. What is sounds like.”

But it’s what’s happening outside the classroom that’s setting the life lesson in motion.

All because a student’s family of Hawkeye fans got an idea. With a mom by her side, kindergartener Andi Nieland is leading the way to show someone their wave.

Deb Nieland is the reason.

“Just made my hear to happy. Just unreal. Just surprise, surprise. Just a little wave can make your day,” Nieland said.

Deb Nieland has been battling cancer. Since March, every day a different class walks by to wave hello through the window.

“It started off just coming to wave to grandma, and let’s make it the whole class and it’ll be fun,” Amber Nieland said.

Not only do they wave at patients but to the St. Anthony nurses behind the glass who have their own kids in the Kuemper Catholic district.

“Last week they came by and one of her classmates her grandfather was getting treated for the first time and it just happened we were able to put him on the patio. Her friend was able to run up and give her grandpa a big hug,” said Stefani Yetmar, a nurse. “I don’t know that anyone ever had a dry eye in the whole building.”

The classrooms combined for the first time. Each grade grabbed their sign, and some a hand, to head outside for one big wave.

“To see that split second of happiness where they forget everything they’re going through and it’s just about a simple joy,” said Julie Pietig, a nurse. “I love it. It’s so fun. It’s awesome.”

Deb had her last look out the window. After treatment and a major surgery, she is now cancer-free.

“It’s definitely been tough there’s no doubt about it,” Deb Nieland said. “Positive attitude is the number one thing when you’re dealing with stuff like this. It’s amazing. All the little support through the town, friends, family.”

