Shark incident closes Kanaha Beach Park

KANAHA BEACH PARK, Hawaii (KITV) — Kanaha Beach Park will be closed until noon Sunday after a report of a shark bite incident with minor injuries.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

A 35-year-old man fell off his kite foil about 400 yards offshore of the beach canoe hale.

As he was getting back on his board, a shark bit him in the backside of his upper leg, officials reported.

The man sustained 2- to 3-inch lacerations and was able to make his way back to shore.

He declined medical treatment.

The shark was estimated at 5 to 8 feet long. Its species is unknown. Officials are taking precautions because of its aggressive behavior.

The closure of ocean waters extends from Hale Nanea on the Kahului side of Kanaha Beach Park to Stable Road.

