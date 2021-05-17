With police backup, daughter of fallen police officer graduates high school

National-World

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A milestone missed as the daughter of a Chicago Police officer, who died in the line of duty, graduated today.

Rebeca Marmolejo graduated from Mother McCauley High School.

In place of her dad, dozens of other Chicago police officers attended the ceremony to show their support. Rebeca took photos with the officers and school staff, proudly displaying her diploma.

Officer Eduardo Maramolejo and his partner, Conrad Gary, were struck by a South Shore commuter train while responding to a call of shots fired in the Rosemoor neighborhood back in December, 2018. Both officers died.

Marmolejo, 36, was the married father of three girls, Rebeca, Madeleine and Sophia.

