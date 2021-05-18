14-year-old arrested for kidnapping, slashing woman’s throat

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old male on Friday with charges of kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.

According to police, the 14-year-old met up with a woman in her twenties at a park on May 3. While at the park, the boy and the woman were in her car when the boy attacked her with a razor blade, slashed her throat several times and choked her.

During the altercation, the woman was able to escape to the back seat of her car to try and exit the vehicle, but the boy overpowered her, police said.

Another car showed up and the boy left after stealing the woman’s phone, purse and gun.

The woman was able to drive herself to UNMH, where she was taken immediately taken into surgery.

BCSO arrested the boy at Ernie Pyle Middle School, where he confessed to the crime.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.