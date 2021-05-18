6-year-old Chassidy Saunders’ family pleads for info into her murder

National-World

MIAMI (WFOR) — A grandmother stood in front of television cameras Monday pleading for help. She and the family are looking for clues into the Jan. 16 murder of 6-year-old Chassidy Saunders.

The fun-loving little girl was shot in a drive by on 6th Place near NW 54 Street while at a birthday party.

“She was just a beautiful, full spirited little girl,” her grandmother, Sharon Cullins, said. “We are just begging the community to please, please come out, talk, let us know. You don’t have to let us know who you are. Just tell us who did this to our baby.”

Chassidy’s father, Charles Saunders, reminded everyone his daughter is not the only innocent life lost recently, remembering Elijah LaFrance, who was shot and killed during a barrage of gunfire while celebrating his fourth birthday.

“First it was Chassidy in January. Then three months later, Elijah. Another 3-year-old innocent child lost to gun violence. You all just letting them get away,” he said.

He said these past few months have been difficult, especially for Chassidy’s little brother.

“We go through days, sit at the table, eat, have to hear my youngest child ask me, ‘How did Chassidy die? When is she coming back? Where is she? How’s she doing?’ That hurts,” he said.

The state attorney’s office is joining that plea for tips.

“Call whatever tidbit, whatever kernel of information you may have,” urged Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “Let law enforcement put it all together.”

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo pointed out there’s a code on the street for moments like this.

“Even on the streets, even on gangs, there are rules that we follow. And the one thing we know is that anyone who considers themselves a man, has information on the death of a child, comes forward,” Chief Acevedo said. “When someone takes a child’s life, the streets talk and it’s time for these streets to talk.”

If you have information. call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

