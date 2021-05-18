Boat launch brawl being investigated as misdemeanor, charges expected soon

National-World

BAYOU LA BATRE, Alabama (WALA) — Four families are demanding justice in Mobile County more than a week after a huge fight at a boat launch in Bayou La Batre left several people injured.

The end of the violent brawl was captured in a cell phone video.

Three young men were left bloodied and bruised, allegedly attacked at the Bayou La Batre boat launch on Saturday May 8th, by a dozen men, some of them at least twice their age.

Among their injuries, a broken nose and a concussion.

The case was sent to the Mobile County District Attorney’s office for review last week.

The lead investigator on the case in Bayou La Batre told FOX10 News the DA’s office declined felony charges and sent the case back to Bayou La Batre’s municipal court as a misdemeanor case.

The stepmother of one of the victims claims her son and his friends were ambushed after another altercation that happened on Dauphin Island two hours earlier.

She says the group of men waited for two hours before allegedly attacking her son and his friends.

The woman says two of the four alleged victims signed warrants at city hall this afternoon.

The other two are expected to sign warrants Tuesday morning.

The family says as many as five people may be charged with third degree assault as soon as Tuesday.

We do know of at least one name connected to the case, but we’re not identifying that person since no charges have been filed.

The family also tells FOX10 News one of the alleged victims in the Bayou La Batre fight is facing a charge on Dauphin Island.

That’s connected to the initial altercation there.

