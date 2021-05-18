District Attorney says deputies who fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. were justified

National-World

District Attorney Andrew Womble said Tuesday that the deputies who fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. last month were justified in using deadly force, saying Brown “recklessly” drove at the officers on scene while trying to flee arrest.

“Mr. Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified because Mr. Brown’s actions caused three deputies to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others,” Womble said.

Brown was shot twice, including once in the back of the head, by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on April 21 when they attempted to serve two felony warrants and a search warrant, Womble said.

Four body-camera videos shown to the public for the first time showed the entirety of the incident, which lasts 44 seconds from the time officers exit their vehicle to the time Brown is removed from his.

In coming to his decision not to charge the officers, Womble relied on a investigative report into the shooting conducted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. That report is not considered a public record and will not be publicly released, the SBI said.

Womble’s legal conclusion is a stark contrast to commentary from Brown’s family and their attorneys, who have said the same body-camera and dash-cam videos show Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was trying to drive away from officers and was not a threat. They have called the killing an “execution.”

In a statement to CNN, Brown family attorney Bakari Sellers said the video did not show Brown using his vehicle as a weapon and argued Womble did not adequately explain the shot to the back of his head. He said the attorneys are filing a petition to release the entire body-camera video and SBI report.

The killing has led to protests in Elizabeth City against police violence and the authorities’ lack of transparency in declining to release the videos for nearly a month.

What the videos show

The videos show that uniformed law enforcement officers arrived in a marked police truck to arrest Brown and surrounded him as he sat inside his vehicle.

They ordered him to stop the car, Womble said, but Brown instead reversed his car into a corner, pulling a deputy who was trying to open the car door off his feet. Brown then accelerated forward in his attempt to flee, forcing the deputy to jump out of the way, the videos show.

After Brown’s vehicle drove toward the deputy, a sergeant on scene then fired into the front window, the videos show. The car continued forward, and officers fired several more shots at Brown from the side and through the back windshield, he said. Brown’s vehicle accelerated across a vacant lot and drove at another officer sitting in an unmarked police vehicle, which accelerated to avoid a collision, Womble said.

Brown’s vehicle finally came to a rest against a tree, and the officers removed Brown and called for emergency services, he said.

Womble said Brown’s driving constituted a threat and justified the officers’ decision to shoot at him. He also offered an expansive interpretation of what officers are legally allowed to do.

“When you employ a car in a way that puts officers’ lives in danger, that is a threat,” Womble said. “And I don’t care what direction you’re going, forward, backwards, sideways. I don’t care if you’re stationary, and neither do our courts.”

Womble said a total of 14 shell casings were found on scene, including from two Glock handguns and an AR-15 style rifle. One of the shots hit the vehicle and ricocheted into a house, he said.

Brown was shot twice, an autopsy found: once in the shoulder and once in the back of the head. The bullet to his head splintered into three pieces, so Womble was not able to determine which of the officers fired the fatal shot.

He said the speed at which the car was moving was not relevant in his decision, noting that Brown was surrounded on all sides by officers.

“There was no escape but at the police officers. You are not allowed to run over police officers,” Womble said.

Family attorneys say Brown was no threat

Attorneys for Brown’s family have provided a different explanation of what happened. Attorney Chance Lynch said he saw Brown ambushed while sitting in his vehicle. At all times his hands were visible, and he did not pose a threat to law enforcement, the attorney said.

A first shot was fired, at which time Brown put his car in reverse, “several feet, if not yards away, from the police who were there,” Lynch said. In the videos viewed, Lynch said he saw Brown turn his wheel to the left, and away from law enforcement, and that police officers were not visible behind his vehicle.

“At no point did we ever see Mr. Brown make contact with law enforcement,” Lynch told reporters. “We were able to see where they possibly reached out to make contact to him, but we did not see any actions on Mr. Brown’s part where he made contact with them or try to go in their direction. In fact, he did just the opposite.”

Lynch said that Brown went in the opposite direction of a group of officers in front of his vehicle, and that a second shot was fired as he turned to the left to go across his yard. Lynch said he lost count of how many shots were fired in all.

“There were so many shots, that we found difficulty in counting the number of shots that his vehicle received. At some point, there was a final shot, where it appeared that at that final shot Mr. Brown lost control,” the attorney said.

The attorneys for Brown’s family have called for Womble to recuse himself from the case, citing “well-defined” conflicts between the prosecutor and the sheriff’s office.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten put seven deputies on administrative leave. He has since reinstated four deputies he said did not fire their weapons. The three who did fire remain on leave.