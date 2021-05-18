Man gets naked to defecate in woods, allegedly chases hiker without his clothes on

National-World

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — A 53-year-old man was arrested after admitting to law enforcement authorities he took off his clothes to defecate in the woods and a hiker allegedly stumbled up on him.

The woman told police that the man, Scott Alexander Stephens chased her. Stephens has denied her claim. Regardless, he was charged with disorderly conduct and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The incident happened on May 14 on Lone Star Hiking Trail #3 in the North West corner of Montgomery County.

The alleged victim told a patrol sergeant she saw Stephens — naked — but carrying an unknown article of clothing, emerge from the wooded area in her direction. That’s when she allegedly ran in the opposite direction and “…kept running and didn’t look back.”

While deputies were on scene, Stephens exited the trail head (dressed but without a shirt) and was detained for investigation. When questioned, he eventually admitted that while hiking on the trail he had to defecate and so he removed his clothing to do so. But Stephens said he hadn’t seen anyone while in the woods, according to police.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shared a safety reminder in regard to the incident:

Hike with a partner or in small groups- not only is there safety in numbers but if one is injured, at least another person is there to help.

Pack more than you think you will need: Water, snacks, cell phone battery pack, flashlight, etc.

Download maps or bring hard copies in case cell signal isn’t available.

Let friends or family know your route and planned completion time, so they can alert emergency services if you do not return on time or cannot be reached.

Montgomery County is about three hours south of Dallas.

