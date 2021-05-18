Man reunited with family after 2-year immigration battle that had him stuck in Mexico

National-World

CORONA, CA (KCAL, KCBS) — A Southern California man is back home to the United States after an immigration battle had him stuck in his birth country of Mexico over the past two years, according to reports.

Jose Palomar was brought to the U.S. as a 5-year-old child and was living under temporary legal status with his American wife and children — until he returned to Mexico in order to apply for permanent residency.

Palomar is a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, created by executive order under former President Barack Obama.

The program protects individuals, without U.S. immigration documentation who came to the country as children, from deportation and provides them with the ability to seek employment, get a driver’s license, and attend college, among other things.

DACA recipients are required to stay in legal standing in the U.S. for other laws to qualify for the renewal of their work permits.

According to his wife, Palomar had to take a trip to Mexico to apply for permanent residency in the U.S. due to new immigration rules.

The family thought they would be apart for just a few days, but that turned into a two-year stay in Mexico after, during a medical exam, Palomar admitted to past marijuana use, which is still illegal on the federal level though it’s allowed in California.

For that reason, he was barred from re-entering the U.S. Under ordinary circumstances, Palomar would not be able to return to the U.S. for 10 years, but Christine was hoping her appeal would reach her congressperson.

