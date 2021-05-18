Minor injuries in F-15 incident at MidAmerica Airport

National-World

MASCOUTAH, Illinois (KMOV) — Minor injuries were reported to two crew members aboard an F-15 that was involved in an incident on the runway at MidAmerica Airport Tuesday morning.

The incident unfolded on the runway before 7:50 a.m. A Boeing official told News 4 the plane had landed, which is why the incident was re-classified from a crash. The two pilots were taken for treatment, where both were expected to be okay. The plane, a new F-15QA, was slated to be sent to the Qatari Air Force soon.

The nature of the incident was not made clear. It was raining at the of landing, but there’s no word if weather played a factor.

The Air Force released the following statement regarding the incident:

“An F-15QA, recently accepted by the Air Force from the Boeing Corporation, departed the runway today at MidAmerica Airport, Ill. Two U.S. active duty pilots who were on board ejected safely and received minor injuries. The aircraft was slated to be transferred to the Qatari Air Force through the Foreign Military Sales program. The incident is currently under investigation.”

