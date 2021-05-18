School bus carrying 10 students rolls into ditch

National-World

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) — The Winterset Community School District said 10 elementary students and a bus driver were involved in a rollover crash Monday in Madison County.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. near the Hanson Prairie Preserve on 195th Trail and Nature Trail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm what caused the crash, but Winterset Superintendent Justin Gross said road conditions may have contributed to the rollover.

“Our driver came across around the curve,” Gross said. “As you can see, the ground’s really soft due to the rain we had the last 24 hours and (the bus) kind of rolled into the ditch.”

Madison County resident Stephanie Haas lives near the scene of the crash and said she witnessed the aftermath.

“We just saw police go by and then sirens and a couple of them, then the ambulance and fire truck,” Hass said.

Gross and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no serious injuries were reported because of the crash.

Emergency crews assessed the students and driver involved before transporting them to a hospital and releasing the students to their parents.

“We want to make sure all our kids are OK and the driver,” Gross said. “The bus … that can be replaced.”

Gross said he does not believe speed factored into the crash and stated that the driver involved is a “very cautious, very good bus driver.”

