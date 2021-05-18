Sexual misconduct by students, staff investigated

National-World

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, California (KSBW) — Two investigations are underway into sexual misconduct allegations against two former San Lorenzo Valley High School teenagers.

The allegations were originally posted on Instagram and now the San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office are looking into them.

The Instagram account called “Santa Cruz Survivors Speak” has triggered concern in the San Lorenzo Valley Community.

Four staff members are under investigation and two high school teachers are on administrative leave.

On April 23, San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Laurie Bruton issued this statement to parents:

“We have been aggressively pursuing our investigation into a series of troubling allegations brought forward on Instagram posts by current and former students, parents and staff.”

One of those teachers named was Social Studies teacher Eric Kahl. His attorney Joseph Cisneros released this statement:

“We understand the seriousness of these types of matters. Mr. Kahl denies any wrongdoing. Because of the confidential nature of these types of employment matters, which are put into place to protect all of the parties, I am unable to issue any further information as it pertains to this ongoing situation. “

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed it is looking into the allegations.

This month Superintendent Bruton released this statement:

“Our community should understand that we must handle investigations like these in fair and thorough manner while protecting the confidentiality, privacy and due process rights of students and staff…”

In a separate and unrelated case, school administrator, Ned Hearn did not have his contract renewed.

There’s a civil suit against him that alleges sexual misconduct in Solano County dating back to the ’90s.

No complaints have been filed against Hearn while he worked for the SLV school district for the past 22 years.

