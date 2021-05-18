Woman brings Dream Of Mobile vet clinic to life while battling cancer

National-World

WEYMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Jennifer Inzana of Weymouth has a well-known love affair with dogs and cats. Just about any animal, really. The 44-year-old has long harbored a dream of running a mobile vet clinic to bring medical care to people’s pets.

In 2019, her dream took a big hit when she learned she had colon cancer.

“Even though the doctor said you’re not going to die tomorrow, I knew it was stage four, I knew it was bad. Then I went on the internet and I looked at the stats and it was a big mistake because the stats are not good for this cancer,” Inzana said.

Charlie Young, her husband told her: “Cancer is going to try and steal everything from you. Don’t let it do it. Don’t let it steal today.”

So the couple went to work, scrounging up every penny they could find to buy a used mobile vet clinic.

And they recently succeeded. But Inzana had a medical setback: cancer spread into her liver.

“I just felt like any dreams and I felt like it was never going to happen,” she said.

Young kept encouraging her and Inzana never let the cancer take the smile off her face.

“Having a positive outlook can only help. So I’m thrilled for her to have her dreams come true. I’m madly in love with her,” Young said with tears in his eyes.

Inzana added, “This will continue. Charlie shares this dream with me. He’s going make sure this continues, whether or not I’m here.”

