New surveillance video in case of woman found dead in hotel room

MIAMI (WFOR) — Investigators have released new video in the case of a young Pennsylvania woman who was found dead inside a South Beach hotel room during spring break.

The video, which police edited to conceal the victim, is from the hotel lobby surveillance camera.

It shows the moment when 24-year-old Christine Englehardt walks by with Dorian Taylor and Evoire Collier, the two men charged in the case.

About a half hour later, Collier and Taylor can be seen leaving the hotel.

Police also released interrogation video, where they showed Taylor a picture of Englehardt.

Collier and Taylor remain in jail, charged with sexual assault and stealing her belongings.

