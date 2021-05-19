Police corral cows that escaped from school

National-World

WATERFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Several cows needed to be corralled in Waterford overnight.

Early Wednesday morning, police said they had to chase a big cow and two calves at the Waterford Country School.

Police said the animals somehow got out and gave officers a good run for their money.

However, they were able to get them back home.

