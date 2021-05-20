22-year-old caught with 22 pounds of marijuana at airport

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — A man was taken into custody after he was found with 22 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase at the Nashville International Airport on Wednesday.

Arrest papers say 22-year-old Terrell Fouch tried to leave the gate area when his name was paged over the loud speaker after K-9 Havoc alerted officers to two of his suitcases.

Detectives were able to find Fouch and ask him about the suitcases. He reportedly told officials that they were his, but then said he didn’t know the combination to open them.

Arrest papers state that he had a strong odor of marijuana and admitted to being in possession of a small amount of it.

Airport officials got consent to search his bags and when opening them, they found 22 pounds of marijuana in two large vacuum sealed bundles, according to court papers.

Fouch then admitted to packing and purchasing the marijuana. He was charged with felony drug offense.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.