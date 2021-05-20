Police arrest man charged with murder and aggravated abuse of 2-week-old daughter

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has indicted a former Nashville resident with charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect, and aggravated child abuse in connection with the death of his two-week-old daughter in January 2020.

Police said 25-year-old Johnathon Lemons was taken into custody Wednesday at a Stanford, Kentucky hospital where he was awaiting the birth of another child by his current girlfriend.

Metro Police said Johnathon Lemons, 25, who formerly lived at a Wallace Road apartment, is charged in the death of Harmony Lemons, who died on January 6, 2020, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital from a severe brain injury. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as blunt head trauma.

An investigation by Youth Services Detective (now Sergeant) Steve Carrick revealed that Harmony was in the sole custody of Johnathon Lemons on the night she began showing symptoms.

According to police, Lemons told Detective Carrick that he did not cause the injury and was certain there had been no accidents.

About a week later, Lemons requested a second interview during which he claimed to have tripped and dropped Harmony onto a carpeted floor.

Authorities there took Lemons into custody as a fugitive from Tennessee. His return to Nashville is expected in the near future.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.