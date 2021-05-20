Trainer working to make exercise more convenient

National-World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Let’s be real — not many people look forward to going to the gym.

Whether you’re trying to get back in shape for the summer or just starting your fitness journey, there’s a place in downtown Nashville that understands how valuable your time is and wants to make it count.

Blake Kirby is a coach at QNTM Fit Life in downtown Nashville. The Hendersonville athlete was looking for a new challenge after finishing college. Then, he stepped into the fit lab.

“I love helping people progress and stuff. Whether it be weight loss, weight gain,” he said. “There’s levels of all fitness that can come in here. We have modifications for everything that we do. From beginner level to expert level, we always have something challenging for people in here.

“Just step in here and try. Once you see the community, it’s easy from there to be honest.”

A safe space that combines individualized attention with group motivation, these community driven classes allow you to push your limits with new options every day, throughout the entire day, to fit your schedule.

Blake loves teaching, but watching people improve is what motivates him.

“It’s definitely what keeps me going for sure. It’s really awesome to see somebody progress if it’s a month to now, or week to week,” he said.

When he’s not coaching, he’s increasing his agility and balance as a modern-day ninja. He stumbled upon the hidden talent after college, and now continues to push his limits.

“Challenging myself, challenging my body. Seeing the progressions that I can do is physically what keeps me going and mentally what keeps me going,” Blake said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the different group training classes offered or want to schedule with Blake, you can visit this website: qntmfitlife.com/fit-lab

