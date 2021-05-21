11-year-old honored for act of bravery

National-World

LONG BEACH, Washington (KPTV) — A young boy in southwest Washington is being recognized for an act of bravery. Back in April he saved a young boy from drowning and this week officers arrived to award that boy with several gifts to commemorate his life-saving actions.

11-year-old Aidan Dolan says he was out in Long Beach when he saw another young boy in trouble and jumped into action. Aidan’s parents say he was on a large boulder, fully clothed when he saw a 5-year-old boy who got caught in a riptide. Without thinking, Aidan’s parents say he jumped off the rock and grabbed the young boy and held him as the water receded.

Aidan says his mom always told him to do the right thing and that’s what he was doing. When the organization “Kindness 911” found out about it, they knew they had to honor Aidan so they got help from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Vancouver Police and the Cowlitz Tribal Police and surprised Aidan with a small ceremony.

“The response was overwhelming to me. I was actually taken aback and my son’s like what’s happening is somebody in trouble. And I said no it’s for you. And he’s like I didn’t do anything wrong. And then I explained to him this was because he saved the little boy and they were giving him an award,” said Aidan’s dad Alan.

Aidan was given special medals, a sheriff’s office hat and his dad awarded him with a pocket watch with the date of the rescue engraved on it so he can always remember that day. Aidan’s mother was understandably very concerned when her son jumped into action, but thankfully, both boys are ok thanks to Aidan’s bravery.

