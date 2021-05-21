Milwaukee’s newest boating club means even more “freedom” to explore the open waters

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and the world’s largest boat club, recently announced their continued expansion in the Midwest with the establishment of Freedom Boat Club of Greater Milwaukee, the company’s first Club in the state of Wisconsin. This brings Freedom’s footprint to 32 states across the U.S. Additionally, as part of the Company’s expansion plans in Chicago announced a few weeks ago, Freedom will open two new club locations this spring, one in Diversey Harbor as part of FBC of Chicago and another in Fox Lake, west of Chicago, as part of FBC Chain of Lakes.

The new Milwaukee location is at McKinley Marina in downtown Milwaukee with six slips secured for the 2021 boating season.

“We have been looking at the Wisconsin market for quite some time and are excited to bring Freedom Boat Club to Milwaukee with plans to quickly expand throughout the state,” said Scott Ward, Freedom Boat Club Corporate Territories vice president. “The proximity between Milwaukee and Chicago provides our members opportunities for new experiences throughout the Upper Midwest. Both areas represent active and passionate communities of boaters, and we are looking forward to an incredible 2021 boating season, as well as our continued expansion in these markets to serve our members.”

Additionally, building on Freedom’s accelerated growth plan in the Chicago territory, the openings of their Diversey Harbor and Fox Lake locations in Illinois now gives Freedom six locations in the Chicagoland area. Both Illinois locations will open in May 2021.

Over the past few months, Freedom Boat Club has opened its first location in the United Kingdom, acquired the Freedom Boat Club of New York franchise operation and territory rights and acquired the Chicago franchise operation and territory.

Freedom Boat Club of Milwaukee is now Freedom’s eighth corporate owned territory joining Southwest Florida, Southeast Florida, Raleigh, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, Chicago, Illinois, Long Island, New York and the United Kingdom.

