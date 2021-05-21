Support rolls in for therapy dog needing wheelchair

National-World

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Spork’s daily walk can be unpredictable, but Kimi Anderson is always there to lift him up. Spork has a degenerative disc disorder, causing paralysis in his back. However, things are about to get a little easier for both Spork and Kimi.

The first time CBS13 met Kimi, things were pretty tough.

“He’s still the thing that gives me hope on bad days and keeps me going,” Kimi had told CBS13.

With Kimi already in a wheelchair paralyzed from the waist down, lifting Spork every time he falls isn’t easy. So when Tanya Diable saw their story on the other side of the country, she couldn’t resist the urge to help.

Tanya runs non-profit Joey’s P.A.W. in Pennsylvania. It’s named after her rescue dog who was found on the side of the road at six months old with his back legs cut off. Kimi had heard about the organization from friends looking for help for Spork.

“This was meant to be. One way or another we were meant to meet,” Kimi told Tanya over Zoom.

Now that they’re connected, Joey’s P.A.W. will pay for the mobility device Spork needs.

“Thank you so much for sharing her story. I’m so thrilled that we can help her. I am just beyond thrilled about this,” Tanya told CBS13.

Spork had already stolen Kimi’s heart, but now he’s inspiring others near and far.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. I can’t believe that during such a hard time, so many people can be so generous,” said Kimi.

Kimi had raised a little more than $100 online when we first told her story. Now, she’s up to more than $6,000. She plans to use any extra money to upgrade her van so it can transport two wheelchairs.

