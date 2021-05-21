Two years since the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos

National-World

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Monday marks two years in the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

The New Canaan mother was last seen on May 24, 2019, dropping her children off at school.

Two suspects accused in her disappearance and presumed death, Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, are still seeing their cases go through the court system.

A statement from the friends and family of Farber Dulos said although the past year with the pandemic has slowed the process, “the investigation into Jennifer’s death and disappearance is ongoing.”

“After the courts reopen, the two people charged with conspiracy to murder will stand trial. We remain extremely grateful to the Connecticut State Police, New Canaan Police, and other law enforcement organizations that have worked to bring closure to Jennifer’s case,” the statement read, in part.

Farber Dulos’ estranged husband Fotis Dulos was charged with felony murder in January of 2020. Later that month he died following a suicide attempt at his Farmington home.

The day Farber Dulos went missing, investigators said they believe Dulos was “lying in wait” outside her house.

During the investigation, it was reported that Dulos’ DNA was found mixed with Jennifer’s in the kitchen sink of her New Canaan home.

Later that day, Fotis and Troconis were allegedly seen on surveillance video, placing multiple garbage bags inside bins across the city of Hartford.

According to the arrest warrant, surveillance cameras picked up on what appears to be Fotis’ truck, saying “a black Ford Raptor truck stopping at over 30 locations along a more than 4-mile stretch of Albany Avenue between Baltimore and Edward streets.”

The five Dulos children are being cared for by Farber Dulos’ mother.

The statement on Friday said they are all healthy and well.

Earlier this week, the State Senate passed “Jennifer’s Law,” a bill named after Farber Dulos and Jennifer Magnano, who was murdered by her ex-husband in Connecticut in 2007.

The bill strengthens existing domestic violence laws.

Currently, domestic violence laws are based on physical violence or the threat of physical violence. The new bill includes coercive control, which lawmakers defined as control that can and does lead to more abusive behavior.

“It is our hope that changing the legal definition can help change the outcomes for people in abusive relationships. Intimate partner violence cuts across the socioeconomic spectrum and affects people of all genders. Jennifer’s case has received a great deal of attention, but the stories of most people affected by partner violence are never told. Our hearts are with all of the victims and survivors, their families, children, and loved ones,” the statement read.

The statement also said the hearts of Jennifer’s friends and family are with the family of Jessica Edwards, a South Windsor mom who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

“It is our fervent hope that she is found safe and sound,” the statement said.

