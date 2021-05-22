Family of slain father killed plead for people to come forward with answers

National-World

CLAYTON County, Georgia (WGCL) — Bradley May, 22, had just moved into a condo on Redland Drive in Clayton County two weeks ago to be closer to his restaurant job at the airport and to take care of his 8-month-old son.

May never made it inside his home Tuesday night. Police say someone shot him on his lawn. His body was found Wednesday morning by his roommate. His family tells CBS46’s Hayley Mason that his car was still running and nothing has been stolen.

Clayton County Police barricaded the community searching for a suspect.

May’s parents Ronald and Susan May said their son was not confrontational and did not get into trouble.

“We are a very decent law-abiding family that helps people and now we have to sit and deal with what happened to my son,’ said Ronald May. “This was a good person who was shot.”

May’s older brother says his sibling was just coming into his own and had big plans as an aspiring chef and new dad. The two were growing closer as they got older and talked all the time.

“He was looking at going back to school,” Ryan May said. “He had just had a son and he was really only concerned with being the best dad he could possibly be and setting the best life he could possibly set up.”

“Someone intentionally meant to hurt him in a way that doesn’t make sense to us,” said Judge Glenda Hatchett, a friend of the family who is representing them through the murder investigation.

Clayton County Police said there may have been an altercation that led to the shooting. Hatchett says May was likely dead for hours before his body was found Wednesday morning. She is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Bradley didn’t have enemies per se but was in a situation where he had been threatened,” Hatchett said. “He was in a custody dispute with the baby’s mother. I’m being very candid. He took the high road. The entire family took the high road as they always do. We don’t know what happened, but someone knows what happened.”

This grieve is indescribable for the May family who just lost their oldest son Brennan, a Navy diver who drowned in September while doing breathing exercises in a pool.

Now, the parents and their remaining son are pleading for answers in apparent murder of their youngest child.

“My anger is greatly and rapidly approaching my sadness, and I just want people to help us. Help us find out who did this. Help us get who did this. That’s the biggest thing. He was amazing. He was a great person,” Susan May said.

Clayton County Police say the man who barricaded himself inside his home during the homicide investigation Wednesday is Elex Brunson, 33. He was charged with Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon and Obstruction.

Police will not indicate if Brunson is being investigated as a suspect in May’s killing. Clayton Police tell CBS46 they are not announcing leads, suspects or motive at this time.

