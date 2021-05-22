Protests in support of Palestinians expected across the United States

National-World

Protesters are expected to rally in cities across the United States this weekend in support of Palestinians, as Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire ending days of destruction and bloodshed.

Since May 10, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 243 people in Gaza, including 66 children, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health. Twelve people in Israel, including two children, died as a result of militant fire from Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces and Israel’s emergency service.

Other parts of the region have seen violence, too. Protests and mob violence, including attempted lynchings, have been reported in Israel, Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Thousands of protesters gathered for rallies last weekend, stretching from New York to California. Protesters showed support for Palestinians and accused the Israeli government of using disproportionate force and bombing densely-populated civilian areas indiscriminately. The Israeli government has accused Hamas of launching rocket attacks from those population centers.

Samidoun, an international network of organizers and activists working to support Palestinian political prisoners, has published a growing list of global protests planned for this weekend, which it continues to update. As of Friday, it highlighted more than 40 events on Saturday and more than 15 on Sunday in the US.

The events are planned for nearly every major US city, including New York, Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago and Portland.

Protests are also expected to take place internationally, including in the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Italy, South Africa and Pakistan.

Nader Mirfiq, 33, participated in a protest in New Orleans, Louisiana, last weekend. Mirfiq told CNN he wanted to help “open people’s eyes worldwide on the injustices happening in Gaza and in Palestine.”

“This is about being human beings and fighting for what’s right,” he said. “We want justice and we want it now.”

Adil Abbuthalha, who attended a protest in Sacramento, California, said the marches gave him hope for a just and peaceful resolution to the decades-old conflict.

“The unity we saw, regardless of religion or ethnicity, it speaks volumes for the people in Palestine,” Abbuthalha, 23, said. “They are starting to see their voices being heard, and change is around the corner.”