SBI investigation underway after weapon discharge in police incident

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the discharge of a weapon in response to an Asheville Police Department call.

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at around 7:40 p.m. police responded to a call for a reported suicide in a parking lot off Hendersonville Road.

When officers arrived, they found the man was deceased. Officials say, as they tried to remove the weapon from the victim’s hand, it went off, striking the man in the leg.

Per Asheville Police Department policy, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) was called in to investigate. Simultaneously, APD Professional Standards Division began an internal investigation. The District Attorney’s Office and the Buncombe County Medical Examiner’s Office were also notified.

