Security beefed up at Amazon’s construction site amid noose investigation

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) — Security has been beefed up at Amazon’s construction site in Windsor.

In the past month, seven ropes tied like nooses have been discovered at the company’s new warehouse.

Construction workers found them, and police are treating it as a hate crime.

The construction company and Amazon are also offering a bigger reward, $100,000, for information that leads to finding the person responsible.

In the meantime, the construction site has been temporarily shut down because the company is adding more security, like cameras, and they want to limit access.

Police do not believe this is a prank.

“I don’t believe it’s kids at all because the site is limited to who has access, so we do know that there are workers there, and we believe it’s a worker or someone who is there that’s doing this,” said Windsor Police Chief Don Melanson.

The crime has also captured the attention of the FBI and the NAACP.

“Our organization will continue to fight against anyone who thinks they’ll put this type of symbols up or individuals that are striving to put people’s necks in these nooses in the future,” said Scot Esdaile, of the Greater Hartford NAACP.

One hangman’s noose was found, and the others have been ropes tied off into a loop at the end.

Some workers say they feel intimidated by what’s going on.

“I enjoy coming to work and doing my job but I don’t experiencing racism on the job,” said Carlos Best, a site worker.

A spokesperson for Amazon said “Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated by Amazon — whether at a site under construction like this one, or at one that we operate.”

“The noose is a hate symbol. It represents lynchings that have occurred, that blacks have been killed, and that’s what it represents. It’s intimidation, it’s fearful,” Melanson said.

A hate crime is also a felony. Another crime is displaying a noose without written permission, either public or private property.

Construction will be halted for a few days until all the security measures are in place.

