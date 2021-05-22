Woman killed when truck crosses over median; 3 hospitalized

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A 31-year-old woman died and three other people were injured early Saturday morning, after a pickup crossed over the median and struck her vehicle head-on, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

A Dodge pickup was driving northbound on Broadway Boulevard near 29th Street around 3:30 a.m., when the driver lost control and slid across the roadway’s grass median. That pickup then collided head-on with a Chevrolet sedan, which was being driven southbound by the woman who was killed, police said.

The pickup’s driver, described only as a man, was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Two passengers in that pickup, also adult males, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Kansas City police.

Police said driver impairment is being investigated as a factor in the fatal crash.

