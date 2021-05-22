Woman races to rescue backyard chickens during flash flood

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A house with a backyard coop found out the true meaning of the phrase, “Madder than a wet hen.”

Lucky Perez has been raising chickens for a few years in her KC home, selling the eggs to neighbors through her side business, Hoops and Hooves Farm.

On Monday she, her partner and his son had been touring bakeries around the area.

They got home during the torrential downpour to find their backyard turning into a sort of coop soup.

“From the driveway you could see the flooding,” she said. “It was up to the chairs.”

The three of them raced to get the birds to the garage, wading through several inches of muck to rescue them.

Several chickens had climbed aboard a floating tub Perez kept in the pen as a dust bath.

“The chickens made their own raft,” she said.

Some of the birds didn’t need it.

“The ducks loved it,” Perez said.

Perez’s partner dug a trench in the side of the yard to drain out the water.

She hopes it will prevent the next rain from swamping her chickens again.

“I didn’t mind the muck,” Perez said. “It was something new and exciting, not that it was fun.”

She is glad her flock did not meet a fowl end.

