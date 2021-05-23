Connecticut man charged with manslaughter after his wife’s body was found in the woods

National-World

A Connecticut man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with his wife’s death Friday, hours after her body was found in a wooded area in East Hartford, police told CNN.

Tahj Hutchinson has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and is being held on $1 million bond, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, the public information officer for the South Windsor Police Department.

Jessica Edwards, 30, was reported missing to police on May 10 by her mother and sister, Cleverdon said. Hutchinson filed a missing person’s report for his wife that day as well.

Edwards, mother to a 7-month-old boy, was a student at Manchester Community College who missed a clinical class at Hartford Hospital last week, CNN affiliate WFSB reported.

Her body was found Friday morning in a heavily dense wooded area at Hockanum River Linear Park in East Hartford, Cleverdon said. The body had significant decomposition, police said.

Hutchinson was arrested after police executed search warrants on the couple’s home and vehicles, Cleverdon said, adding that cellular data of Hutchinson’s location the day of the murder helped lead to his arrest.

CNN was unable to locate an attorney for Hutchinson Friday night and Cleverdon did not know if Hutchinson had an attorney at this time.

The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy will be performed Saturday, Cleverdon said.

Hutchinson will have a court hearing Monday, Cleverdon said.