Hundreds of free pairs of shoes given to essential workers as ‘thank you’ after tough year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A steady stream of essential workers and first responders stopped by D1 Training in Asheville Saturday, May 22, to grab some free sneakers.

It was part of National EMS Week, which runs May 16-22, to show local first responders and essential workers gratitude after a tough year.

Veterans Services of the Carolinas, a division of ABCCM (Asheville Buncombe Christian Community Ministry), partnered with D1 Training on Saturday to give away hundreds of pairs of shoes.

Organizers said it was a nice way of honoring people who have worked hard — without much of a break — during the pandemic.

“It’s really about showing our appreciation and to honor those who really worked through this pandemic,” said Brandon Wilson, managing director for Veterans Services of the Carolinas.

Aside from being an essential worker, the only requirement to receive a pair of shoes was to write a personal letter to one of the more than 400 veterans isolated in veteran homes across the state.

