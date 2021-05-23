Nashville Zoo to offer COVID-19 vaccine to visitors

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Nashville Zoo and Nashville Metro Public Health Department will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is 12 or older on Sunday.

People can receive vaccines at the Zoo’s Entry Village between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Guests and staff can attend the vaccination event to receive the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Those who get the Pfizer vaccine are encouraged to come back to the Zoo on June 13th to receive their second shot.

Zoo officials and the Metro Public Health Department came together, hoping the event will increase availability to zoo visitors.

“It is in an area… Right there off of Nolensville Road that is an area we have been trying to reach and have worked with different faith-based organizations and other community partners to try to get it in as many as many arms as possible,” Director of Communications for the Metro Public Health Department said. “We are just looking for all different ways that we can reach out to the community.”

“We recognize that some of our staff and possibly our guests may not necessarily have easy access to the vaccine,” Andy Tillman, Nashville Zoo’s Chief Operations Officer, said in a news release. “We reached out to the health department and were able to bring the opportunity to the zoo.”

Zoo admission is not required to receive the vaccine, and reservations in advance are not necessary.

