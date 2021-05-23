Police: 3 killed in South Fulton condo complex shooting

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FULTON County, Ga. (WGCL) — nvestigators are looking into the circumstances of a shooting that killed three adults.

South Fulton Police Department responded to the call around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The incident was reported in the 600 building of the Camelot Condominium Complex, located at 5655 right off Old National Highway.

Police said the victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

A law enforcement source tells CBS46 News a dispute took place between neighbors, the victims are two men and one woman, their ages range from the 20s to 30s, and two of the victims were a married couple.

The suspect(s) is on the loose and it’s a developing situation.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.