Police identify officer who fired at car theft suspect as 8-year veteran

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Portland Police Bureau has identified the officer who fired a gun at a suspected car thief early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle that was being followed by the owner near Northeast 158th Avenue and Northeast Mason Street just after 12:30 a.m.

A few minutes later, officers found what they thought was the stolen vehicle, a white 2006 Ford F350 pickup, stopped at Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Sunderland Avenue. They later learned it wasn’t the same vehicle reported stolen, but it was also a stolen vehicle. “The officers got out of their vehicle to investigate, and the suspect drove in the direction of the officers. An officer-involved shooting took place,” PPB said in a statement.

Officers chased the driver southbound on Interstate 205 and then east on Interstate 84. Spike strips were put down, flattening one of the truck’s tires, and the suspect eventually crashed in the 2500 block of Northeast 238th Drive at about 1:00 a.m.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His name is being withheld until he is charged.

On Sunday, PPB identified the involved officer as eight year veteran Colby Marrs. Marrs has been placed on paid administrative leave per PPB policy.

The investigation is ongoing.

“This was a dynamic, challenging call, which spanned multiple jurisdictions, and I’m grateful that there were not more injuries,” said Chief Chuck Lovell, who responded to the scene. “The investigation will reveal complete circumstances, and I appreciate our community giving us the patience and time to get the whole picture. Investigating an officer’s use of deadly force is among the most important things we do, and I pledge that we will share more information as the investigation proceeds.”

Anyone who has information about this incident but has not been interviewed by police is encouraged to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov; 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov; 503-823-0762.

