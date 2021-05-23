Rally for domestic violence held in Saginaw

National-World

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — A community movement offering support to those suffering from abuse. Dozens joined in on a rally Saturday to break the silence of domestic violence.

“22 years ago, the lord brought me out of a domestic violence relationship,” Jeannie Castell-Moore said.

Castell-Moore is taking her testimony and turning it into a movement.

“I’m finally free and I’m here to be the mouth of those who are trapped in domestic violence,” Castell-Moore said.

She’s bravely using her voice to call on the community for help as cases of domestic violence have increased during the pandemic.

“A community cry out for help. Today we’re here to rally to say that we are going to break the silence to domestic violence,” Castell-Moore said.

A silence that she said can be fatal.

“It’s been so many women losing their lives to domestic violence,” Castell-Moore said.

People rallied from Saginaw High School to Greater Love Ministries to raise awareness and let others who may be dealing with domestic violence know that they are not alone.

“A lot of times people feel like they are the only ones that’s going through this because a lot of people are silent,” Castell-Moore said.

Moore said help is available for anyone who is stuck or feel like they can’t get out and plans to host more events like this in the future.

“It’s going to become a movement because we want to break the silence to domestic violence,” Castell-Moore said.

