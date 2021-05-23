‘Tardy Gras’ brings 64,000 people to Downtown Mobile

National-World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — The City of Mobile hosted the dedication parade for the USS Mobile last night.

According to Mobile Police, approximately 64,000 people attended last night’s events.

MPD responded to 13 complaints that resulted in two misdemeanor arrests.

Officers also towed seven vehicles, issued three parking tickets, and had to locate two missing kids.

